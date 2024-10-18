BBN Tonight full episode 10-17-24

Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis preview Kentucky football's trip to the Swamp. Hear from Wildcats including defensive coordinator Brad White, defensive lineman Anwar Stewart and starting center Eli Cox. We'll also cover UK volleyball headlines, following Kentucky's 3-1 win over the Volunteers. Stay with us for a must-see rally!

The winningest coach in UK softball history, Rachel Lawson, is entering her 18th season at the helm for the Wildcats. Tonight, she's in the BBN Tonight studio to preview this year's edition of the annual event, the "Big Blue Boo." The fall-festival style game is set for Sunday at 5 p.m. at John Cropp Stadium, with gates set to open at 3:30 p.m. Free admission for all fans! Hear more (including which colors you can and cannot wear) from Coach Lawson.

We're also taking a quick look back at Big Blue Madness, as we prepare for Friday night's Blue-White event.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.