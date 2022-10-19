Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (10-18-22)

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
Posted at 8:05 PM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-18 20:05:38-04
Women's basketball voted 7th in SEC preseason poll (10-18-22)
Rest well, BBN! It's bye week (10-18-22)
Just Inspire Greatness (10-18-22)
Women's Golf on a roll! (10-18-22)

SEC Media voted the Kentucky Women's basketball team to finish 7th in the conference. Head coach Kyra Elzy, fifth-year senior Blair Green, and
sophomore Jada Walker made their appearances at the 2023 SEC Media Day.

It's bye week for UK football and boy do they need it. The injury list is a little long right now, hopefully, everyone can get rested up in time for Tennessee.

Jalen Geiger uses his injury to inspire greatness in others.

Kentucky women's golf team is on a roll!

