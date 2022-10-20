Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (10-19-22)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:00 PM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 20:00:50-04
2022-23 MBB SEC Media Day (10-19-22)
After the Madness is coming (10-19-22)
The Dingle brothers impact in Kentucky (10-19-22)
Men's soccer tied for no. 2 in the nation (10-19-22)

Coach John Calipari, Sahvir Wheeler, and Lance Ware made their way down to Birmingham, AL to talk Kentucky basketball ahead of the season.

The reigning National Player of the Year was named the SEC preseason Player of the Year by SEC Media. Wheeler also makes All-SEC First Team.

We sit down with Tonya and Justice Dingle, Sr. to talk about their sons and their impact on the UK football team.

