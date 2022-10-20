BBN Tonight Full Episode (10-19-22)

Coach John Calipari, Sahvir Wheeler, and Lance Ware made their way down to Birmingham, AL to talk Kentucky basketball ahead of the season.

The reigning National Player of the Year was named the SEC preseason Player of the Year by SEC Media. Wheeler also makes All-SEC First Team.

We sit down with Tonya and Justice Dingle, Sr. to talk about their sons and their impact on the UK football team.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.