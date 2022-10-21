Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight Full Episode (10-20-22)

BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight watch full episode
Posted at 8:00 PM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 20:00:13-04
Midseason check-in (10-20-22)
DeAndre Square talks one-on-one (10-20-22)
Wildcat roundup (10-20-22)
This one's for the ladies (10-20-22)

We have the UK football coordinators do a midseason check-in. They let us know what's working, what the team needs to work on, and what we can expect next game.

Head coach Mark Stoops is on the 2022 Dodd Trophy Midseason Watch List, and we talk one-on-one with DeAndre Square.

It's officially a sports equinox, and in the spirit of that, we have another Wildcat roundup.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps