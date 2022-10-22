Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (10-21-22)

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News.
Posted at 8:00 PM, Oct 21, 2022
Basketball Blue - White games are upon us (10-21-22)
A peek into Men's Basketball's "Off Days" (10-21-22)
Mississippi State recap (10-21-22)
Stoops on Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year watch list (10-21-22)

UK basketball Blue/White games are almost here. The women will play here in Lexington and the men will hit the road to Pikeville.

We hear from head men's basketball coach John Calipari and head women's coach Kyra Elzy talk in Louisville ahead of the season.

Oscar Tshiebwe earns another preseason honor, and we give a little sneak peek into a special series we've been working on.

Head football coach Mark Stoops is added to another midseason watch list and we recap the 27-17 win over Mississippi State.

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

