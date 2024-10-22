BBN Tonight: full episode 10-21-24

Watch Now
Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18
BBN Tonight
Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis are joined by Tom Leach with more on Kentucky football's loss to Florida. Hear from head coach Mark Stoops.

It was a big weekend in Lexington, and we have you covered. Watch Sierra Newton's report from the Kentucky men's and women's basketball Blue-White event, and Maggie Davis's report from the Kentucky softball event, "The Big Blue Boo."

