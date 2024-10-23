BBN Tonight full episode 10-22-24

Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer preview Kentucky basketball's first exhibition vs. Kentucky Wesleyan. Hear from Mark Pope, Collin Chandler and Amari Williams as the Pope era begins. Plus, Lee Anne Pope weighs in on the UK-UofL rivalry!

We're also talking football, as the Wildcats must shift their attention to the Auburn Tigers, following a disappointing showing in Gainesville. Head Coach Mark Stoops talks with the media about the challenge, Auburn's quarterback, and how he deals with outside criticism.

Soccer season is starting to wind down, but the UK men's and women's programs have a handful of regular-season matches still left on the schedule. Get the latest on the Wildcats, including the two freshmen on the men's team who have earned mid-season recognition.

Plus, single-game tickets for the women's basketball team are on sale now! Click here for more information and to purchase yours.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.