BBN Tonight Full Episode (10-23-23)

Posted at 8:00 PM, Oct 23, 2023
The Kentucky Football bye week is over, and it's time to focus on Saturday's Tennessee match in Kroger Field. Men's Basketball had a busy weekend, hosting its annual Blue-White game on Northern Kentucky University's campus at Truist Arena, followed by the Women's Clinic back at Rupp Arena.

Kentucky Softball's Big Blue Boo was a hit, yet again! We get a behind-the-scenes look at the event, and recap the team's win over Miami (OH).

The volleyball team won two big SEC games over Mississippi State and Arkansas, advancing the Cats conference record to 8-1.

Women's and men's soccer each snagged a big win as well.

