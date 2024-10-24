Watch Now
BBN Tonight full episode (10-23-24)

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18
We begin by paying tribute to Evelyn "Dee Dee" Stoops, the mother of current UK football coach Mark Stoops, who passed away Wednesday morning.

Hear from offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan and freshman quarterback Cutter Boley as they preview UK vs. Auburn.

Kentucky volleyball earns two road wins and prepares for another test. Check out how Brooklyn Deleye's sophomore season stacks up against the rest of the SEC.

Plus, exciting news for the ladies of Big Blue Nation! Mark and Lee Anne Pope have announced details surrounding this year's women's clinic. Click here for more information.

