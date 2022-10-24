Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight Full Episode (10-24-22)

BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight watch full episode
Posted at 7:58 PM, Oct 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-24 19:58:01-04
Men's Basketball's trip to Pikeville (10-24-22)
Women's Blue-White game and Coach Cal's Women's Clinic (10-24-22)
Off Days: Jacob Toppin
Welcome Josie Rae! (10-24-22)

It was a busy weekend around Big Blue Nation, and we have all the major takeaways from a basketball-filled couple of days, including both the men's and women's blue-white games. And last night's women's clinic, we also have our first installment of “Off Days,” with Kentucky basketball.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps