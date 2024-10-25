BBN Tonight Full Episode (10-24-24)

The Kentucky Men's basketball team balled out in their first exhibition game against Kentucky Wesleyan, 123-52!

The Cats moved the ball with great shot selection, shooting 50% from the 3-point line.

It's raining 3️⃣s!



21 of them, to be exact! 🏀



More @KentuckyMBB at 7:30 on BBN Tonight pic.twitter.com/i7TgJ428YN — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) October 24, 2024

Eight Wildcats scored 10 points or more, with Jaxson Robinson leading the charge with 19 (5-9 3pg), but who really stunned were the Kentucky natives. Travis Perry padded his stat line with 5 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists, while Trent Noah went back-to-back-to-back-to-back from the 3-point line for 12.

UK Sports Network's Cameron Mills joins our Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer to discuss exhibition one and the season ahead.

