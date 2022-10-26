BBN Tonight Full Episode (10-25-22)

The Kentucky Men's Basketball team hosted its media day on Tuesday, and we caught up with some of the players on what they're looking forward to this season.

Our next off day was spent with Adou Thiero. Check out what he likes to do with his downtime.

We have Tom Leach in the studio to break down Kentucky football and what they need to keep up with Tennessee.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.