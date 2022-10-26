Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

BBN Tonight Full Episode (10-25-22)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:27 PM, Oct 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-25 20:27:50-04
Kentucky Men's Basketball Media Day (10-25-22)
Off Days: Adou Thiero
Tom's take on UK football & Tennessee (10-25-22)
SEC Diver of the Week: Kyndal Knight (10-25-22)

The Kentucky Men's Basketball team hosted its media day on Tuesday, and we caught up with some of the players on what they're looking forward to this season.

Our next off day was spent with Adou Thiero. Check out what he likes to do with his downtime.

We have Tom Leach in the studio to break down Kentucky football and what they need to keep up with Tennessee.

