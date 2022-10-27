BBN Tonight Full Episode (10-26-22)

Tonight, we get ready for Kentucky at Tennessee with offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello and tight end Brenden Bates.

Plus the latest installment of Off Days with the Kentucky basketball team. We'll learn a little more about freshman Cason Wallace.

The University of Kentucky is the first school to partner with the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, we hear from the executive director and Coach Kyra Elzy about the partnership.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.