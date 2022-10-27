Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (10-26-22)

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News.
Posted at 8:00 PM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 20:00:34-04
Brenden Bates ahead of Tennessee (10-26-22)
Off Days: Cason Wallace
Mamba, Mambacita Sports Foundation partners with UK (10-26-22)
Men's Soccer ranked no. 2 (10-26-22)

Tonight, we get ready for Kentucky at Tennessee with offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello and tight end Brenden Bates.

Plus the latest installment of Off Days with the Kentucky basketball team. We'll learn a little more about freshman Cason Wallace.

The University of Kentucky is the first school to partner with the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, we hear from the executive director and Coach Kyra Elzy about the partnership.

