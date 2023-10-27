Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight Full Episode (10-26-23)

BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight watch full episode
Posted at 8:00 PM, Oct 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-26 20:00:01-04
UK vs. UT: Not an ordinary game (10-26-23)
Meet the Team: Justin Edwards (10-26-23)
Troy Fabiano previewing Ole Miss (10-26-23)
Kentucky volleyball facing LSU (10-26-23)

With a Caturday on the way, we'll look at what Kentucky Football is up to. We also check in with the Kentucky Men's Basketball team as the first exhibition is upon us!

Justin Edwards is highly-ranked across just about every recruiting service you can find. Keith Farmer has an exclusive one-on-one with one of the freshmen small forward who's expected to make an immediate impact on the basketball team.

The women's soccer team finishes its season facing Ole Miss at 8 pm on the road. Maggie Davis sat down with head coach Troy Fabiano ahead of the showdown.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18