BBN Tonight Full Episode (10-28-24)

Former Kentucky Men's Basketball Wildcat and UK Sports Network analyst Jack "Goose" Givens joins Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer in studio to talk about the Cats ahead of exhibition two.

Lamont Butler and Andrew Carr talk about areas of improvement.

The Football Cats fell to Auburn 24-10. We caught up with wideout Dane Key after the game.

The women's soccer team concludes the regular season undefeated at home!

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.