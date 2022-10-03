Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (10-3-22)

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News.
Posted at 7:59 PM, Oct 03, 2022
UK VS OLE MISS RECAP 10/03/22
Tailgates with Tarullo! Tent City! 10/03-22
Tom's Take: UK at Ole Miss

Head coach Mark Stoops shares that he's proud of his team but acknowledges there are still areas that need to be improved. We also talk to the voice of the Wildcats, Tom Leach.

Anna takes us on a special visit to Tent City Live as fans attended the Big Blue Madness campout for their free tickets to BBM.

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

