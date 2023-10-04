BBN Tonight Full Episode (10-3-23)

Kentucky men's basketball is adding an old rivalry back into the mix with the announcement of the Wildcats facing the Indiana Hoosiers starting in Lexington on December 20th, 2025. It will be the first time the Hoosiers visit Rupp Arena since 2010.

Maggie Davis chats with former Wildcat Rajon Rondo as he's indicated into the UK Athletics Hall of Fame over the weekend.

Georgia's Kirby Smart and head coach Mark Stoops preview one another.

Women's Soccer's Jordyn Rhodes makes history! She now leads the women's soccer program in goals with 45 goals on the season so far.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.