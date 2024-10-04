Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight full episode 10-3-24

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18
BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight watch full episode
Posted
and last updated

Maggie Davis and Eli Gehn are in the studio to recap No. 13 Kentucky volleyball's 5-set victory vs. Oklahoma inside Memorial Coliseum. Our Sierra Newton was there covering the SEC showdown, and we have her post-match interview with sophomore sensation Brooklyn DeLeye.

We're also reliving the magic of Kentucky football's incredible upset over Ole Miss in Oxford.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18