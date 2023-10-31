BBN Tonight Full Episode (10-30-23)

Kentucky Football did a lot right in their match against the Tennessee Volunteers but still fell flat in the end. We hear from offensive coordinator Liam Coen and Maggie Davis has a one-on-one with sophomore wide receiver Dane Key.

UK Sports Network's Tom Leach joins Maggie Davis and Kinsey Lee in discussing the football Cats and the basketball Cats as they have made a return to the hardwood. Leach shares his takeaways from UK's first exhibition game of the season.

The Women's soccer team took down LSU in the first round of the SEC tournament in penalty kicks! The Wildcats will now face Georgia on Tuesday in the quarterfinals.

