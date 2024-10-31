Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (10-30-24)

Kentucky Men's Basketball's exhibition finale ended in a 98-67 win. Graduate guard Jaxson Robinson had a game-high 24 points. After the game, Keith Farmer caught up with graduate forward Andrew Carr to hear how the team's feeling now that preseason is over.

Kentucky Football's Brock Vandagriff discusses the quarterback situation, and we hear from both offensive and defensive coordinators.

Join us Saturday at 12:30 p.m. as we preview the Men's and Women's Basketball seasons with our BBN Gameday Kentucky Basketball Preseason Special. Saturday, November 2nd

