BBN Tonight Full Episode (10-31-23)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 2023-10-31T20:00:00-0400
and last updated 2023-10-31 19:59:59-04
Happy Halloween, BBN! (10-31-23)
Big Blue Family: UK Football Parent group supporting players + families (10-31-23)
Meet UK Baseball's Ben Higdon (10-31-23)
Women's soccer falls in quarterfinals (10-31-23)

Nothing is frightening about tonight's episode, but we suggest watching in your Halloween best alongside co-anchors Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer.

Associate Coach Orlando Antigua spoke to local media ahead of Kentucky Men's basketball's second and final exhibition game against Kentucky State University on Thursday.

Kentucky Football's Parent Club seeks to be the best in the nation. Our Sierra Newton drops by a tailgate to learn more about the Big Blue Family. To stay updated, follow along @UKFootballFam on X.

We meet Kentucky Baseball transfer Ben Higdon as he makes his return home to the Bluegrass state.

Kentucky women's soccer falls 2-1 in the SEC quarterfinals after a hard-fought battle against no. 2 Georgia.

