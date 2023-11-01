BBN Tonight Full Episode (10-31-23)

Nothing is frightening about tonight's episode, but we suggest watching in your Halloween best alongside co-anchors Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer.

Associate Coach Orlando Antigua spoke to local media ahead of Kentucky Men's basketball's second and final exhibition game against Kentucky State University on Thursday.

Kentucky Football's Parent Club seeks to be the best in the nation. Our Sierra Newton drops by a tailgate to learn more about the Big Blue Family. To stay updated, follow along @UKFootballFam on X.

We meet Kentucky Baseball transfer Ben Higdon as he makes his return home to the Bluegrass state.

Kentucky women's soccer falls 2-1 in the SEC quarterfinals after a hard-fought battle against no. 2 Georgia.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.