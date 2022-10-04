Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (10-4-22)

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News.
Posted at 7:59 PM, Oct 04, 2022
Kentucky MBB release full schedule (10-4-22)
One-on-one with Swim & Dive Coach: Lars Jorgensen (10-4-22)
Sold out Kroger Field for South Carolina (10-4-22)

The Kentucky men's basketball team released its full 2022-23 season schedule. Oscar Tshiebwe and Jacob Toppin share what they look forward to this season.

Head football coach Mark Stoops talks about the focus of practice this week.

BBN Tonight's Maggie Davis talks one-on-one with UK Swim & Dive head Coach Lars Jorgensen ahead of the season.

