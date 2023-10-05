BBN Tonight Full Episode (10-4-23)

With Kentucky vs. Georgia is fast approaching the margin for error is slim. Offensive coordinator Liam Coen commends the back-to-back national champions' defense while previewing the match.

Right tackle Jeremy Flax has been named Outland Trophy National Player of the Week, Maggie Davis talks to him about the accolade, his underdog mindset, and the process of getting where he is today.

Six former University of Kentucky Wildcats have been inducted into the UK Athletics Hall of Fame. Maggie Davis' interviews with Dick Parsons (baseball/basketball), and Ryan Strieby (baseball).

The Kentucky women's soccer team is ranked 18th in the Top 25!

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.