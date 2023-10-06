Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (10-5-23)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:00 PM, Oct 05, 2023
Kentucky Volleyball rolling through the SEC (10-5-23)
Applying pressure on QB Carson Beck (10-5-23)
Hall of Famers: Gayler Day & Ewing Bodem (10-5-23)
LIVE Between the Hedges (10-5-23)

Defensive Coordinator Brad White talks about pressuring the Georgia Bulldogs quarterback ahead of the top 25 match in Athens, GA.

Kentucky football is finding its true stride as they roll into Sanford Stadium on Saturday. We relive the 33-14 Florida win, dubbed "The Ray Davis game."

Kentucky volleyball took down an SEC opponent as well in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The 3-1 win showcased freshman Brooklyn DeLeye and junior Emma Grome's talent.

We continue covering the UK Athletics Hall of Fame. Maggie Davis hears from Hall of Famer and national champion Danielle Gayler Day (UK Swimming 200 back, 2016) and Robin Ewing Bodem (Most decorated UK gymnast).

