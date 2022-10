The Kentucky women's basketball team hosted media day on Wednesday.

10 new Wildcats are on the roster, six freshmen and four transfers. Let's get to know a little bit about them!

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.