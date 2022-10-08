BBN Tonight Full Episode (10-7-22)

Head football coach Mark Stoops addresses the Will Levis injury rumors, and defensive coordinator Brad White and inside linebacker coach Mike Stoops talk defensive plans against South Carolina.

Former Gamecocks quarterback Stephen Garcia stops by after stirring the pot on Twitter with BBN, and we have a round-up of Kentucky athletics. Hear why UK men's soccer coach Johan Cedergren wants to give the BBN a shoutout, and see how you can watch the Kentucky volleyball team... VERY soon!

It's a big weekend in Lexington. Stick around and we'll tell you how you can get a taste of Keeneland at Kroger Field on Saturday.

