BBN Tonight Full Episode (10-7-24)

The first Mark Pope-led Pro Day was featured on SEC Network+, and BBN Tonight's Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer were there to provide full post-pro day coverage.

Head coach Mark Pope, associate head coach Alvin Brooks III, and former Wildcat Jack "Goose" Givens joined the crew to discuss what they've seen from the 2024 team.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.