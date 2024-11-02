BBN Tonight: full episode 11-01-24

LEX 18 — Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis are in the BBN Tonight studio to continue previewing this weekend's showdown between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Tennessee Volunteers. Mark Stoops previews the game, and our Sierra Newton talks one-on-one with UK's wide receiver coach, Daikiel Shorts.

Then, Maggie and Keith are joined by Tom Leach with more on UK's upcoming road game, as well as the official start of Kentucky basketball season.

Plus, the UK volleyball team is getting SPOOKY! Check out how the Cats spent Halloween and get ready for their upcoming game.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.