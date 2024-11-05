BBN Tonight full episode 11-04-24

The Kentucky football team falls to Tennessee, 28-18. Kinsey Lee reports from Knoxville; hear from Mark Stoops, Bush Hamdan, Brad White and Gavin Wimsatt.

Plus, college basketball season officially begins tonight. With both the Kentucky men and women in action this evening, we take a look back at Mark Pope's opening statement at his introductory press conference - "they are not doing those jerseys a favor by letting the jerseys clothe them" - and how three Wildcats grew up dreaming of playing for this program.

Kentucky volleyball is carving out its own path back to the top of the latest SEC standings. Plus, we check in with UK women's soccer postseason berth, including how they fared in the first round of the league tournament and what's next for the Wildcats.

To donate to Keith's "No Shave November" challenge benefiting the Markey Cancer Center, click here.

