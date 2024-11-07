Watch Now
BBN Tonight: Full Episode 11-06-24

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18
BBN Tonight
Two new coaches and two new wins! Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis talk Kentucky men's and women's basketball. Hear from Mark Pope and Kenny Brooks following their opening night victory. Plus, Maggie talks with Amari Williams following his first double-double outing as a Wildcat.

Stay with us because later in the show, Tom Leach joins the conversation.

