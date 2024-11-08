BBN Tonight: full episode 11-07-24

Thursday's headlines feature the latest from Kentucky coaches Mark Pope and Mark Stoops. Hear Keith Farmer's and Maggie Davis's discussion around Pope's latest quote on the power of being present. Plus, a recap from Lee Anne Pope's first "Hoops and Heels" event with the ladies of Big Blue Nation. Stoops hosted his weekly call-in show last night, and had a few updates for the fan base.

Then, we're talking UK volleyball! Hear from head coach Craig Skinner and assistant coach Madison Lilley as the Cats look to finish strong. Kentucky finally returns home for a 5-match home stretch, including a few key matchups that could determine this year's SEC regular season champion.

We're also recapping the first women's basketball win of the Kenny Brooks era, and Logan Dorsey breaks a program record in UK soccer's regular-season finale.

