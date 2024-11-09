BBN Tonight: full episode 11-08-24

LEX 18 — Kentucky men's basketball coach Mark Pope previews his team's upcoming game against Bucknell. Plus, it's a crossover weekend for Bucknell alum Nate Sestina and Kentucky volleyball legend Madison Lilley. Hear how the fiances are handling a meaningful weekend for their families, as well as long distance wedding planning.

The UK women's basketball team earned another win last night. Hear from head coach Kenny Brooks following his team's victory over Northern Kentucky.

We also highlight Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass. One UK football player has a personal connection, and two UK men's basketball players are finding fulfillment within the organization.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.