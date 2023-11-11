Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (11-10-23)

Posted at 8:01 PM, Nov 10, 2023
Performing under pressure (11-10-23)
Spotlight on: Eleanor Beavin (11-10-23)
Cheering for AJ (11-10-23)
John Calipari awarded Race Amity medal of honor (11-10-23)

Saturday is senior day at Kroger Field. The Kentucky football team hosts number 8 Alabama at noon. Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer preview the game.

We also hear from Kentucky volleyball's junior libero Eleanor Beavin as the Cats are on an 11-game win streak in the SEC. We learn what's going right for the Cats.

One big blue fan gets to live out her wish of becoming a UK Cheerleader.

