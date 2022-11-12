Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (11-11-22)

Originally aired on LEX 18 News at 7:30 p.m.
UK vs. Vandy (11-11-22)
One-on-one with UK Rifle's Harry Mullins (11-11-22)
Off Days: Kareem Watkins
Sack Hunger Food Drive (11-11-22)

Kentucky faces Vanderbilt University on Saturday at Kroger Field. We talk one-on-one with inside linebacker Trevin Wallace ahead of the game.

Kareem Watkins shows us what he does on his off days, and it might surprise you.

Maggie Davis talks one-on-one with UK's Rifle head Coach, Harry Mullins as the season gets into full swing.

