BBN Tonight full episode 11-11-24

Originally aired live at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18
BBN Tonight
Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis recap UK-Bucknell and preview Kentucky vs. Duke. Hear from Kerr Kriisa (and his mom!) following the guard's 12-assist outing against the Bison. Plus, the men's and women's basketball teams have moved up in the rankings following a weekend of wins.

Then, UK football is fresh off a bye week and onto the next game. Mark Stoops talks Murray State.

Women's soccer is heading to the big dance! Kinsey Lee was at their watch party and has more on the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

