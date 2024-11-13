BBN Tonight Full Episode 11-12-24

Kinsey Lee and Maggie Davis join Keith Farmer from State Farm arena for the Champions Classic, Kentucky vs. Duke! Hear from Mark Pope and Kentucky players Amari Williams, Otega Oweh, and Koby Brea as they prepare to take on the nation's sixth-ranked team and Cooper Flagg, the projected top pick in next year's NBA Draft.

Plus, Mark Stoops looks ahead to the future and growth of Kentucky football.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.