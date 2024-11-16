Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight Full Episode (11-15-24)

BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight watch full episode
Posted
and last updated

The #20 Wildcats host the #18 Louisville Cardinals in Kenny Brooks first Battle of the Bluegrass as head coach. Brooks is no stranger to facing Jeff Walz, winning their last three matchups in the ACC.

Jack "Goose" Givens joins Keith Farmer and Kinsey Lee to discuss the Men's Basketball team so far.

The Kentucky Football team prepares for Murray State and invited their professors to practice for a day of appreciation.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18