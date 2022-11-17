Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight Full Episode (11-16-22)

BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight watch full episode
Posted at 8:00 PM, Nov 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-16 20:00:57-05
RECAP: UK vs Michigan State 11-16-22
UK Football Offense Preps for Georgia 11-16-22
Sun Belt Tournament MVP Clay Holstad Joins BBN Radio 11-16-22
Women's Basketball off to 3-0 Start! 11-16-22

We're catching up with the men's soccer Sun Belt all-tournament MAP, Clay Holstad, and we talk with Kentucky football's offense.

The double-overtime loss to Michigan State, yeah, we talk about that too.

The women's basketball team is off to a good start with a 3-0 record.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election Results

Election Results