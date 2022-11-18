BBN Tonight Full Episode (11-17-22)

Kentucky volleyball pushes for the SEC regular season title and Kentucky vs. Georgia is right around the corner.

We talk to one of the newest members of the University of Kentucky's Hall of Fame: Kelsey Nunley-Moore.

And a former basketball Wildcat shares a very personal message with the world.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.