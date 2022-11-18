Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (11-17-22)

Posted at 8:00 PM, Nov 17, 2022
How about volleyball school? (11-17-22)
Isaac Humphries comes out as gay (11-17-22)
Kelsey Nunley-Moore: UK Athletics Hall of Famer (11-17-22)
All-Region: Tori Herman and Perri Bockrath (11-17-22)

Kentucky volleyball pushes for the SEC regular season title and Kentucky vs. Georgia is right around the corner.

We talk to one of the newest members of the University of Kentucky's Hall of Fame: Kelsey Nunley-Moore.

And a former basketball Wildcat shares a very personal message with the world.

