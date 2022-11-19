BBN Tonight Full Episode (11-18-22)

Kentucky basketball bounces back from their Michigan State loss with a 43-point win against South Carolina State.

Assistant head football coach Vince Marrow talks exclusively with BBN Tonight's Anna Tarullo.

Johan Cedergren, the Kentucky Men's Soccer head coach stops by ahead of the teams NCAA match Sunday, at the Bell.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.