BBN Tonight Full Episode (11-18-22)

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:00 PM, Nov 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-18 20:00:55-05
Bounce back before Gonzaga (11-18-22)
Big Dawg previews the Bulldogs (11-18-22)
Johan Cedergren ahead of NCAA match (11-18-22)
Kentucky Volleyball v. Florida (11-18-22)

Kentucky basketball bounces back from their Michigan State loss with a 43-point win against South Carolina State.

Assistant head football coach Vince Marrow talks exclusively with BBN Tonight's Anna Tarullo.

Johan Cedergren, the Kentucky Men's Soccer head coach stops by ahead of the teams NCAA match Sunday, at the Bell.

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

