BBN Tonight: full episode 11-20-24

Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis talk UK basketball's win vs. Lipscomb. Hear from Mark Pope following the game, including why 12-for-25 from deep isn't quite good enough. Our Sierra Newton also talked one-on-one with the nation's leading 3-point shooter, senior guard Koby Brea.

Plus: Mark Stoops talks Brock Vandagriff and Cutter Boley ahead of Kentucky footabll's road trip to Texas.

We're also taking a look back at Kentucky women's basketball's win over Louisville. Get a behind-the-scenes look at how Kenny Brooks & Co made the Bluegrass the BBN's state, again.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.