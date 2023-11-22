Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (11-21-23)

Posted at 7:47 PM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 19:47:34-05
Cats survive St. Joe's Scare (11-21-23)
"For us, it was special": Reed Sheppard's 25-point performance (11-21-23)
Governor's Cup 2023 (11-21-23)

Kentucky Basketball survives an overtime scare from St. Joe's on Monday night. Freshman DJ Wagner joins Maggie Davis for a Courtside Conversation.

Reed Sheppard had quite the four-day swing gin performance on the court. We hear from his father and Kentucky legend, Jeff Sheppard.

The battle for the Governor's Cup is days away, we'll hear from both Kentucky and Louisville football's head coaches.

