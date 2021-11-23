Watch
BBN Tonight full episode 11-22-21

LEX18
BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:05 PM, Nov 22, 2021
BBN Tonight 11-22-21
UK Athletics undefeated weekend (11-22-21)
Tom Leach previews LOUISVILLE (11-22-21)
Kellan Grady on Behind Kentucky Basketball
BLUE GETS IN (11-22-21)

Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis break down an undefeated weekend for UK Athletics, including Kentucky football, basketball, soccer, rifle and volleyball wins. Hear from Mark Stoops ahead of the Governor's Cup rivalry game against the Louisville Cardinals.

Then, Tom Leach joins Keith and Maggie to break down UK's win over New Mexico State, the two newest Wildcats to earn a spot in the 1,000 yard club, and how Coach Stoops will get his team in the right headspace before the showdown against Louisville. Plus, a big congrats to Tom for 25 seasons in the booth!

Kellan Grady sits down with Curtis Burch for the Behind Kentucky Basketball podcast. We have their conversation!

And stick around, because blue has to get in, right!?

BBN GAMEDAY 9 AM

