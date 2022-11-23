BBN Tonight Full Episode (11-22-22)

We talk to Cj Fredrick and Antonio Reeves about what went wrong against Gonzaga and how to move forward this season, including for UK's game against North Florida on Wednesday afternoon. Plus, it's officially Governor's Cup week in the Bluegrass! Hear from Will Levis and check out the latest bowl projections.

The voice of the Kentucky Women's Basketball team, Darren Headrick joins us from the Bahamas to give us an update on the team.

Eli Gehn talks to UK Hall of Famer Jim Andrews about his newest honor. Stick around because we have a few present ideas for you before the upcoming holidays!

