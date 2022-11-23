Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight Full Episode (11-22-22)

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight watch full episode
Posted at 8:00 PM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 20:01:00-05
BBN Tonight full episode 11-22-22
UK basketball + football headlines (11-22-22)
Darren Headrick from the BAHAMAS! (11-22-22)
Hall of Fame induction: Jim Andrews (11-22-22)
UK Athletics CYBER WEEK DEALS (11-22-22)

We talk to Cj Fredrick and Antonio Reeves about what went wrong against Gonzaga and how to move forward this season, including for UK's game against North Florida on Wednesday afternoon. Plus, it's officially Governor's Cup week in the Bluegrass! Hear from Will Levis and check out the latest bowl projections.

The voice of the Kentucky Women's Basketball team, Darren Headrick joins us from the Bahamas to give us an update on the team.

Eli Gehn talks to UK Hall of Famer Jim Andrews about his newest honor. Stick around because we have a few present ideas for you before the upcoming holidays!

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election Results

Election Results