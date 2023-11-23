Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight Full Episode (11-22-23)

BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight watch full episode
Posted at 8:00 PM, Nov 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-22 20:00:08-05
No. 10 Kentucky Volleyball vs. No. 9 Arkansas (11-22-23)
Izayah Cummings: Previews Kentucky vs. Louisville (11-22-23)
Friendsgiving with the Basketball Cats (11-22-23)

The Kentucky Volleyball team battles Arkansas to see who will be crowned Champions of the SEC! We preview that match, along with Kentucky Football's Governor's Cup against the Louisville Cardinals.

Tight end Izayah Cummings joins us to preview the Noon kickoff as well as reflect on the season so far.

The Men's basketball team lets us know who should and should not be cooking this Thanksgiving.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18