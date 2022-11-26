Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (11-25-22)

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
Posted at 8:00 PM, Nov 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-25 20:00:23-05
Rivalry Game Eve (11-25-22)
Senior Day Feels (11-25-22)
Kentucky Hall of Famer: Keenan Burton (11-25-22)
Sweet 16 match at the Bell (11-25-22)

The Kentucky Wildcats vs. the Louisville Cardinals, we get you ready for the rivalry game.

Remember Keenan Burton? He's one of the newest members of the UK Athletics Hall of Fame. BBN Tonight's Eli Gehn talks exclusively with the former football Wildcat about the honor and what it means for his legacy.

Men's Soccer plays Pittsburgh Sunday, November 27, at the Bell in the NCAA sweet 16. The Cats are the only undefeated division I men's soccer team left standing.

