BBN Tonight Full Episode (11-25-24)

The Kentucky Volleyball team now has eight straight SEC Championships to their name! BBN Tonight's Sierra Newton was there for the action at Memorial Coliseum.

Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer recap the Kentucky Football team's time in Austin, TX. Although the Cats lost 31-14, good news came out of it: true freshman quarterback Cutter Boley will start Saturday in Kroger Field.

The Kentucky Basketball Cats are on a hot streak, going 5-0 for the first time since the 2016-16 season.

UK Sports Network's Tom Leach joins Maggie Davis and Kinsey Lee to discuss it all!

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.