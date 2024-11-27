BBN Tonight Full Episode (11-26-24)

Kentucky Football has started to shift its focus to Louisville and post-season talk. Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer talk more in-depth about the steps ahead for the Cats.

Lincoln Billiter joins Sierra Newton as he shares the fun summer he had, and they play a game of legally distinct price guessing game!

The Kentucky volleyball team highlights longtime announcers Don DeLuca and Donnie Hart.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.