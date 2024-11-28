BBN Tonight Full Episode (11-27-24)

University of Kentucky Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart sits down with Keith Farmer to wrap up the fall sports season!

There's a lot to give thanks for! The Kentucky Men's Basketball team tells us about all the things they appreciate and share holiday traditions.

Both the men's and women's teams have a 6-0 start to the season. We recap what you missed from those games.

BBN Tonight

