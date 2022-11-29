Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (11-28-22)

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News.
Posted at 8:00 PM, Nov 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-28 20:00:37-05
Cats keep the Governor's Cup (11-28-22)
Volleyball wins 6 SEC titles in a row (11-28-22)
"BBN for life" (11-28-22)
Scott Davenport joins us (11-28-22)

The Kentucky Wildcats took down the Lousiville Cardinals for the fourth year in a row! We have all the sights and sounds from the game.

Kentucky Volleyball wins its share of the SEC championship title and prepares to host Loyola-Chicago on Thursday.

We talk to the voice of the Wildcats Tom Leach and Bellarmine's head basketball coach Scott Davenport.

